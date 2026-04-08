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UP STF nabs suspect who used auto-rickshaw to aid child kidnapping gang in Delhi NCR

UP STF nabs suspect who used auto-rickshaw to aid child kidnapping gang in Delhi NCR

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, A suspected member of a human trafficking gang who used his auto-rickshaw to facilitate the kidnapping of children in Delhi NCR was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Hardoi district, officials said on Wednesday.

UP STF nabs suspect who used auto-rickshaw to aid child kidnapping gang in Delhi NCR

The accused, Shahrukh alias Imran, carried a reward of 50,000 on his arrest and was wanted in connection with a case registered at Atrauli police station in Hardoi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , the STF said in a statement.

The accused initially worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and came in contact with a woman, Sonia alias Sunita, who hired his vehicle on a daily payment basis in the national capital. In 2025, she allegedly lured him into a gang involved in kidnapping children, it stated.

The agency said the gang used hired vehicles to transport kidnapped children and avoid suspicion. The accused, driven by monetary inducement, joined the network and began assisting in their activities, including movement and logistical support.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP STF nabs suspect who used auto-rickshaw to aid child kidnapping gang in Delhi NCR
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP STF nabs suspect who used auto-rickshaw to aid child kidnapping gang in Delhi NCR
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