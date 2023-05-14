ICSE, ISC results: Pass rate of Uttar Pradesh students close to national mark

Going by the pass percentage, the performance of Uttar Pradesh students is almost on a par with all India students in both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams, the result of which was declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday.

The pass percentage of all-India students in ICSE at 98.94% and for ISC, it is 96.93%. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pass percentage of U.P. students in ICSE is pegged at 98.40% and ISC at 96.33%, quite close to the national figure for both classes. The pass percentage of all-India students in ICSE at 98.94% and for ISC, it is 96.93%.

In U.P, both in the ICSE and ISC exams, girls have outperformed boys. In ICSE, girls have recorded a pass percentage of 98.60% and boys 98.25%. In ISC, the girls’ pass percentage is 97.54% and that of the boys 95.33%.

At the all-India level, too, girls have done better than boys. In ICSE, the pass percentage of girls is 99.21%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 98.71%. In ISC, girls have achieved a pass percentage of 98.01% and boys 95.96%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In U.P, a total of 47,012 students appeared in the ICSE exam. Of these, 26,620 (56.62%) are boys and 20,392 (43.38%) are girls. A total of 33,293 students appeared in the ISC exam in the state. Of these 18,192 (54.64%) are boys and 15,101 (45.36%) are girls.

Across India, 237,631 candidates appeared in the ICSE exam -- 128,131 (53.92%) boys and 109,500 (46.08%) girls. In ISC, 98,505 students appeared, including 51,781 (52.57%) boys and 46,724 (47.43%) girls.

U.P. SPECIAL CATEGORY STATS

ICSE

2146 Scheduled Caste candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 95.67%

147 Scheduled Tribe candidates took the examination, achieving a pass percentage of 92.52%

8582 Other Backward Classes candidates took the examination, achieving a pass percentage of 95.63%

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}