Yogi: UP transformed from lawless state to land of opportunities

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh was known for its festivities and mahotsavs but later it turned into a land of disorder. During the political crisis, the mafias gripped the state and it seemed that UP had no future. The people faced an identity crisis, he said.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the 24th national conference of the chairmen of state public service commissions on Saturday. (Sourced)

Nine years back when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the rein of the country, there was a new hope among the masses. The people of UP also strived for change. The change the state had undergone in the past six years was now visible to people. Today UP was the land of opportunities and development, he said.

Addressing the 24th national conference of the chairmen of state public service commissions, the CM said UP had a large population but there were no riots or lawlessness in any district. Today Eid was being celebrated and namaz being offered in all the districts. However, namaz was not being offered on the road but on the Eidgah ground. There was no disruption in traffic, as all knew that there was rule of law and the law was being implemented without any discrimination. The law was equal for all, he said.

A sensitive administration became symbol of people’s faith. The people were getting the benefit of government schemes without any discrimination. The administration was working as a bridge between the government and people. The state government had established communication with the people by organizing various programmes and there was confidence among the people today. Earlier, people feared the police but today they believed it would provide them security, he said

Yogi said, “After becoming chief minister in 2017 I found that there were lots of complaints regarding the recruitment examinations conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Subordinate Service Commission and Police Recruitment Boards. The courts made serious comments on the working of the commissions.”

“The BJP government made the recruitment transparent and honest officers were posted in the recruitment boards. UP has completed the recruitment of 1.64 lakh police personnel. The recruitment process was transparent and candidates were selected from all the 75 districts. The BJP got benefit of fair recruitments in the election as the youths voted in strength for the party negating caste,” he said.

The state government recruited 5.50 lakh youths on various posts but there was no objection on any recruitment test. To provide the youths job in other sectors, the state government promoted traditional industries. Surveys were conducted in 75 districts and it was found that 57 districts had their unique products. The remaining 18 districts were also attached with products. In 2018, the state government launched ‘one district one product’ scheme. Today, export had increased from ₹86,000 crore to ₹2 lakh crore, he said.

In the recent public service examination conducted by UPPSC, eight girls were in the top 10 spot. As many as 30% of the posts were bagged by girls. Out of the 75 districts, officers had been selected from 67 districts. There was craze about the civil service among the youths. The selection of the candidates was carried by the media prominently. The youths selected became an inspiration for others. Fair selection instilled trust in the government. Today there was no demonstration before the UPPSC office in Prayagraj. Around 2.50 lakh to 3 lakh students were preparing for various competitive examinations in Prayagraj, he said.

Yogi said infrastructure facilities had improved in UP. The state had four-lane inter-state connectivity. East UP and Bundelkhand, considered backward, were now connected with expressway. The people feared the name of Azamgarh district. Today it was connected with expressway, airport was being constructed and university also being set up. There was no fear or lawlessness in any district. Traditional festivals were being held in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Vrindavan, he said.

The CD ratio of UP before 2017 was 45% but today it was 56% and would go up to 60% by the year end. The achievement was due to better law and order. In 2017 UP got investment proposals of ₹4.45 lakh crore. In the Global Investor Summit held from February 10 to 12 this year, UP got investment proposals of ₹35 lakh crore. All the big companies in the world and country wished to invest in UP. Soon, UP will organize ground breaking ceremony of ₹10 lakh crore, he said.

