U.P.: Three crushed to death, many injured in Lakhimpur Kheri accident

Three people, including a teenager, were killed and several others sustained injuries when the driver of a speeding bus lost control and crushed the three youths, who were riding a mobike, to death near Dhakherwa crossing under Nighasan police limits of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

After hitting the bike riders who died on the spot, the private bus rammed into a two-wheeler shop at Takiya Tal damaging half-a-dozen new vehicles parked there before it overturned in which at least 12 passengers also suffered injuries.

Dhakherwa police outpost incharge Babu Ram said the deceased were identified as Mukesh (26), Monu (15), both residents of Naurangabad village under Isanagar police limits, and Vishal (30), a resident of Tilokpur in Shravasti district. As per the cop, the driver and the conductor of the bus were absconding after the accident.

The bus was carrying over two dozen passengers from Hasanpur Katauli to Lakhimpur, they added. Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh along with SP Sanjiv Suman, ASP Arun Kumar Singh and DSP Sanjay Nath Tiwari also visited the spot.

After getting information, Dhakherwa police outpost incharge Babu Ram along with his staff rushed to the spot and with the help of locals rescued the injured passengers and sent them to the community health centre.

The DM met the injured at the Ramiabehar community health centre and instructed the medical officers to provide proper medical aid to the injured. The injured were later shifted to the district hospital.