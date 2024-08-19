U.P.: Three of a family die as dumper hits bike in Varanasi

Three members of a family, including a couple and their five-year-old daughter, died on the spot after a speedy dumper hit the motorcycle they were riding in Ganjari area of Varanasi on Monday, police said. Enraged over the accident, locals reached the spot and blocked the road. (For Representation)

The dumper drive fled the scene after the mishap, they added. As per the police, the deceased were identified as Raju Patel, 35, and his wife Neelam Patel, 32, and their daughter Pari Patel, 5, resident of Raja Talab area of Varanasi.

On the ring road near under-construction stadium in Ganjari, a speedy dumper hit the bike killing the three on the spot. Enraged over the incident, locals reached the spot and blocked the road by placing the dead bodies there. They demanded action against the dumper driver. Senior police officers assured them that strict action would be taken against the dumper driver.