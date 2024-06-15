 U.P. tiger reserves to remain open till June 25 - Hindustan Times
U.P. tiger reserves to remain open till June 25

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 16, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The tourism season 2023-24, originally scheduled from November 15 to June 15, has been extended by 10 days

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred place for tourists, witnessing a marked increase in visitors at its tiger reserves that will now remain open till June 25 before they close for the season, the state government decided on Saturday.

In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the count rose from 41,815 Indians and 137 foreign tourists in 2022-23 to 56,770 domestic and 292 foreign tourists in 2023-24. (For Representation)
In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the count rose from 41,815 Indians and 137 foreign tourists in 2022-23 to 56,770 domestic and 292 foreign tourists in 2023-24. (For Representation)

Due to the rise in tourist footfall, the tourism season 2023-24, originally scheduled from November 15 to June 15, has been extended by another 10 days. The number of tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh’s tiger reserves saw a significant increase in the 2023-24 season (until June 14) as compared to 2022-23.

In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the count rose from 41,815 Indians and 137 foreign tourists in 2022-23 to 56,770 domestic and 292 foreign tourists in 2023-24, according to statistics from the forest department. Similarly, Pilibhit witnessed an increase from 23,525 Indian and 54 foreign tourists in 2022-23 to 38,183 Indian and 164 foreign tourists in 2023-24.

Amangarh recorded 4,084 Indian and six foreign tourists this year, up from 3,066 Indian and two foreign tourists last year. At Ranipur Tiger Reserve, the number of Indian tourists surged from 4,180 in 2022-23 to 9,170 in 2023-24.

A comparison of figures shows that there has been an increase of around 36,000 tourists in 2023-24 compared to the previous year. Specifically, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve saw an increase of 15,110 tourists, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve recorded a rise of 14,768 tourists, Amangarh Tiger Reserve witnessed an increase of 1,022 tourists, and Ranipur Tiger Reserve saw a surge of 4,990 tourists.

U.P. tiger reserves to remain open till June 25
