U.P. to become hub of start-ups, electronics: IT minister

Uttar Pradesh minister for information technology & electronics Sunil Kumar Sharma has said that soon UP will become hub of start-ups and electronics, which will also help in generating more employment opportunities and development of the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a review meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited, held at Bapu Bhawan, in Lucknow, on Tuesday, the minister stressed the need to develop electronic manufacturing zones in major cities like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur.

Chaired by Sharma, the meeting was attended by principal secretary (IT & Electronics) Anurag Yadav along with senior officials of the department.

During the meeting, there was a discussion on various issues related to expansion of Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), support to start-ups, making administrative processes more effective and employment generation.

Sharma directed that the EMC in the state should be expanded and it should also be established in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He stressed the need to develop electronic manufacturing zones in major cities like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur, which will boost industrial investment in the state and create new employment opportunities for local youth.

He also spoke about giving priority to the plan to set up a state-of-the-art start-up hub in Lucknow. He said that this hub will give an impetus to innovation, entrepreneurship and start-up culture in the state, which will provide a strong platform to local start-ups.

He also emphasised on making the process of promoting start-ups transparent and automated, so that they can work seamlessly in the state, free from unnecessary administrative complexities.