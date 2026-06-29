UP to develop Gomti river’s source in Pilibhit as tourism hub

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the development of the Gomti river’s source in Pilibhit district as a tourism and pilgrimage destination. The ₹1.0481 crore project will improve visitor facilities at Gomat Tal, the river’s place of origin, and bring the lesser-known heritage site onto the state’s tourism map, officials said.

Gomti Udgam Sthal (Sourced)

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Director general tourism Vedpati Mishra said the initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to preserve U.P’s natural and cultural heritage while creating new tourism destinations that can contribute to local economic development. “The Gomti has shaped the cultural, spiritual and economic life of UP for centuries. Developing its source will help preserve its heritage, create a meaningful tourism destination and generate new livelihood opportunities for local communities,” Mishra said.

The tourism department has sanctioned ₹1.0481 crore for the project, with ₹78 lakh already released as the first instalment. Officials said the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has been entrusted with executing the work.

The project includes a multipurpose hall, visitor shelters, toilet blocks, landscaped gardens, paved walkways, seating areas, solar-powered lighting and other public amenities. QR code-enabled interpretation panels explaining the river’s history, geography and cultural significance will also be installed.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the development has been planned to improve accessibility and visitor facilities while retaining the site’s natural character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the development has been planned to improve accessibility and visitor facilities while retaining the site’s natural character. {{/usCountry}}

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The Gomti flows for nearly 960 kilometres entirely within UP before joining the Ganga near Ghazipur. Originating in Pilibhit, it passes through Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Jaunpur, supporting agriculture, drinking water supply and urban settlements along its course.

Revered in Hindu tradition as the ‘Adi Ganga’, the Gomti is associated with several religious sites. The project is also part of the state’s broader strategy to expand eco-tourism, spiritual tourism and heritage circuits beyond major destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mat