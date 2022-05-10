Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP to have Metro rail network in 12 cities

Government focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra
The UP government is working dedicatedly towards providing eco-friendly and viable commuting options to make the lives of those residing in urban areas easier. (File Photo)
Published on May 10, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will soon have a Metro rail network in 12 cities. After the successful run of metro rail in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra.

Giving pace to the Gorakhpur metro project, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to start work on the project within six months. In its first phase, the 15.14-km-long network at a cost of 2,670 crore would connect major centres of the city, including Gorakhnath Mandir, Gorakhpur Railway Station, Gorakhpur university and the newly built AIIMS.

According to UP Metro Rail Corporation MD Kumar Keshav, the urban population constitutes 24% of the total population of Uttar Pradesh, which contributes to 65% of the state’s GDP. The Yogi government is working dedicatedly towards providing eco-friendly and viable commuting options to make the lives of those residing in urban areas easier.

To realise the above objectives, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut are in their final stages.

Over 35% work on the first phase of the Agra Metro Project has been completed despite two waves of Covid-19 while the work of priority corridor of Kanpur Metro was completed in less than two years.

