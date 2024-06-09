U.P. to introduce Scouts and Guides programme in govt primary schools

Lucknow: To enhance the physical and mental abilities of students, the state government is set to introduce the Scouts and Guides programme in primary schools from Class 1 to Class 8. Scouts and Guides units will be established in all government primary and upper primary schools across the state. (Pic for representation)

Scouts and Guides units will be established in all government primary and upper primary schools across the state. Instructions have been given to set up these units before the new academic session begins.

It is noteworthy that Cub & Bulbul Scouts and Guides programmes help instil high moral values and discipline in students to build their character and enhance national unity. Currently, these units are functional in most schools from Class 6 to Class 8. Now, they will also be established in schools from Class 1 to Class 5.

Education director (basic) Pratap Singh Baghel has instructed all divisional assistant education directors and district basic education officers to ensure the registration of at least one unit in every council school from Class 1 to Class 5. Each unit will have 24 members.

Similarly, each council school from Class 6 to Class 8 must have at least one unit with 32 members. The number of units can be increased in proportion with the number of students in the schools.

Additionally, existing units must be renewed before the new session starts.

Instructions have also been issued for registration of new teams and renewal of old ones ahead of the beginning of the new session.

Baghel instructed that for schools without trained unit leaders, teachers would undergo a 7-day residential training programme organized by the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Uttar Pradesh organization. Initially, 50 teachers from each district will be nominated for this training.

Students will be provided a set of school uniforms and a Scouts and Guides uniform funded through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Apart from this, at least one band of Scout Guide will be prepared at the block level of each district and competition of this band organized at district and inter-district levels.

Students will also be encouraged to participate in the BSG knowledge competition (2024-25) organized by the Bharat Scouts and Guides Institute at the district and state level and the best cadet competition at the district/regional level. Furthermore, the Scouts and Guides curriculum for Classes 6 to 8 will follow a fixed timetable.