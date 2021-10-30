Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 'UP to play vital role in achieving $ 400 billion merchandise export target'
lucknow news

‘UP to play vital role in achieving $ 400 billion merchandise export target’

BVR Subrahmanyam, secretary, ministry of commerce and industry, government of India, said UP would play a vital role in achieving $400 billion merchandise export target in the current fiscal
BVR Subrahmanyam, secretary, ministry of commerce and industry, government of India, said UP would play a vital role in achieving $400 billion merchandise export target in the current fiscal
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 10:10 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra

In a move aimed at ensuring that Uttar Pradesh emerges as the country’s major export hub through creation of logistical infrastructure, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organised an “Exporters’ Conclave” at Agra Trade Centre here on Friday evening.

Key stakeholders from leather, footwear, handicraft, engineering, plastic, agriculture and other affiliated sectors took part in the conclave. Speaking on the occasion, BVR Subrahmanyam, secretary, ministry of commerce and industry, government of India, said Uttar Pradesh would play a vital role in achieving $400 billion merchandise export target in the current fiscal.

“Uttar Pradesh has huge potential to boost the country’s exports of agricultural and non-agricultural produce such as leather, footwear, handicrafts, fruits and vegetables,” Subrahmanyam said. “The central government would work closely with the Uttar Pradesh government for removing any bottlenecks in the exports value chain in the state” he added.

Subrahmanyam also emphasised the need for promotion of infrastructure for boosting exports of unique products from Uttar Pradesh such as carpets, footwear, handicraft, handlooms, glassware and agricultural products.

Diwakar Nath Mishra and Anant Swarup, joint secretaries, department of commerce, ministry of commerce and industry, Dr M Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA, and officials from various exports promotion councils of the UP government were prominent among those who attended the conclave.

