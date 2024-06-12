 U.P. to promote rural tourism in 18 districts; two MoUs signed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. to promote rural tourism in 18 districts; two MoUs signed

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 12, 2024 07:20 AM IST

The directorate of tourism will focus on identifying and addressing infrastructure gaps in selected villages, developing tourism infrastructure, mobilising communities for tourism activities, organising capacity-building programmes and promoting homestays.

Lucknow: The tourism department on Tuesday signed two MoUs to bring rural -tourism in spot light and connect people with hinterland through homestays.

This initiative aim to offer tourists a taste of village life while uplifting rural communities across the state. (Pic for representation)
This initiative aim to offer tourists a taste of village life while uplifting rural communities across the state. (Pic for representation)

The department has already identified 229 villages across the state that will be promoted for tourism.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“By encouraging rural tourism we are not only boosting local economies but also providing rural populations with various means of livelihood and employment,” said Jaiveer Singh, minister of tourism and culture.

The first MOU was signed between the directorate of tourism represented by Mukesh Kumar Meshram and the State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) represented by mission director Deepa Ranjan.

The second MOU was signed between the UPSRLM and the Manyawar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management, department of tourism, state government.

According to the MOU, the directorate of tourism will focus on identifying and addressing infrastructure gaps in selected villages, developing tourism infrastructure, mobilising communities for tourism activities, organising capacity-building programmes and promoting homestays.

The UPSRLM will identify potential self-help groups (SHGs), mobilise communities and build capacity of the SHG members through training programmes.

They will also support village cleanliness, promote tourism villages through social media, share relevant data with the department of tourism and maintain tourism infrastructure as required.

“Our collaboration with the UPSRLM and the Manyawar Kanshiram Institute is a significant stride towards sustainable tourism and community empowerment. This initiative will enhance facilities and infrastructure, offering tourists an authentic experience of rustic village life,” said Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture.

This initiative aim to offer tourists a taste of village life while uplifting rural communities across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. to promote rural tourism in 18 districts; two MoUs signed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On