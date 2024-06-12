U.P. to promote rural tourism in 18 districts; two MoUs signed

Lucknow: The tourism department on Tuesday signed two MoUs to bring rural -tourism in spot light and connect people with hinterland through homestays. This initiative aim to offer tourists a taste of village life while uplifting rural communities across the state. (Pic for representation)

The department has already identified 229 villages across the state that will be promoted for tourism.

“By encouraging rural tourism we are not only boosting local economies but also providing rural populations with various means of livelihood and employment,” said Jaiveer Singh, minister of tourism and culture.

The first MOU was signed between the directorate of tourism represented by Mukesh Kumar Meshram and the State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) represented by mission director Deepa Ranjan.

The second MOU was signed between the UPSRLM and the Manyawar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management, department of tourism, state government.

According to the MOU, the directorate of tourism will focus on identifying and addressing infrastructure gaps in selected villages, developing tourism infrastructure, mobilising communities for tourism activities, organising capacity-building programmes and promoting homestays.

The UPSRLM will identify potential self-help groups (SHGs), mobilise communities and build capacity of the SHG members through training programmes.

They will also support village cleanliness, promote tourism villages through social media, share relevant data with the department of tourism and maintain tourism infrastructure as required.

“Our collaboration with the UPSRLM and the Manyawar Kanshiram Institute is a significant stride towards sustainable tourism and community empowerment. This initiative will enhance facilities and infrastructure, offering tourists an authentic experience of rustic village life,” said Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture.

