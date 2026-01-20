UP to showcase cyber strength at global conference in Israel

: Uttar Pradesh’s cyber security capabilities will be presented on a global stage at the Cybertech Global Tel Aviv 2026 conference, according to a state government statement issued on Monday. The UP government said the event will highlight India’s, and especially Uttar Pradesh’s, growing cyber strength before the global community. (For representation only)

Professor Triveni Singh, a retired UP police officer widely known as the “Cyber Cop of Asia”, will represent India at the event. He will be joined by Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair, former national cyber security coordinator of the government of India.

The conference will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, from January 26 to 28. It is considered one of the world’s most prestigious cyber security platforms. The UP government said the event will highlight India’s, and especially Uttar Pradesh’s, growing cyber strength before the global community.

During the conference, professor Singh will share India’s experience, technology and capabilities in cyber security. He will also speak about innovative steps taken in Uttar Pradesh to tackle cybercrime and raise public awareness. Professor Singh, India’s first PhD holder in cybercrime, runs the ‘Cyber Safe Uttar Pradesh’ campaign, which focuses on cyber safety awareness.

Both Indian experts will present key aspects of cyber security and modern technologies before leading cyber scientists and policymakers from around the world. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to take part in the conference as a key speaker.