UP to showcase industrial might at 4th International trade show in Greater Noida

Showcasing Uttar Pradesh as the country’s leading industrial and investment hub, the Yogi Adityanath government will organise the 4th UP International Trade Show 2026 from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being facilitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, in Greater Noida (File)

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The trade show will provide a global platform for the state’s industrial vision ranging from investment promotion to MSMEs, ODOP, agriculture, electronics and pharmaceuticals, the state government announced on Friday.

Departments, development authorities, industrial areas, MSME and ODOP entrepreneurs, exporters, and service sector institutions will participate in the event. Different halls will display investment promotion, infrastructure, expressways, airports, industrial authorities, agriculture, food processing, textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and services, fostering dialogue and business partnerships among investors, buyers and entrepreneurs.

Hall 1 will house Invest UP and the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), while Hall 3 will feature the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Noida International Airport and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Hall 4 will showcase ‘UP at a Glance,’ displaying the state’s overall industrial and development potential. Hall 5 will host the IT & Electronics department, and Hall 6 will house the Irrigation, Social Welfare, Urban Development, Food & Drug Administration, Energy, and New & Renewable Energy departments.

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{{^usCountry}} ODOP and MSME strength on the global market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ODOP and MSME strength on the global market {{/usCountry}}

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Given the critical role of MSMEs and local products in the state’s economy, dedicated space has been allocated at the trade show. This initiative brings traditional products, rural entrepreneurship, and modern industrial activities onto a common platform, offering entrepreneurs opportunities for branding, buyer connections and new markets.

Hall 17 will feature the ODOP open space, GNIDA stakeholders, CREDAI, and the transport sector. Participation by exporters and logistics providers will highlight business opportunities to take UP products to both domestic and international markets. Additionally, entrepreneurs from the textile, handloom, sports, and agri-based industries will present their products and capabilities to potential buyers.

The foyer area will host development authorities from Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Bundelkhand, showcasing regional development, industrial expansion and investment opportunities.

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