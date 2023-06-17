U.P.: Two burnt alive, one injured in Barabanki truck-tanker collision

Two people were burnt alive while another was seriously injured when a truck container turned into a fireball after a head-on collision with a diesel tanker on Ayodhya highway near Ranimau crossing in Barabanki district early on Saturday, said police officials. The identities of the two deceased could not be ascertained as the bodies were badly charred. (For Representation)

The Barabanki police spokesman said the identities of the two deceased could not be ascertained as the bodies were badly charred and their belongings had turned into ashes in the fire caused after the collision. He said efforts were being made to contact the truck container owner by tracing him through its registration number and ascertain the identities of the two deceased—the driver and the cleaner.

As per the spokesman, the accident took place when the truck container coming from Ayodhya lost its control and entered the opposite lane after jumping over the road divider and collided with the diesel tanker coming from Lucknow.

He said some eyewitnesses informed the police that the container first caught fire after the collision and subsequently the diesel tanker turned into a fireball.

The spokesman said the collision was massive and the two men inside the container could not open the door to jump out of the vehicle while the driver of the tanker saved his life by jumping out. The tanker driver, however, suffered injuries in the collision.

He also said at least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took them over six hours to contain the blaze. As per the spokesman, a massive jam was caused on the highway as the road was blocked and the traffic could be properly restored only after five hours.