U.P.: Two more Lucknow properties of Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad to be attached

As police continue their crackdown on the illegal properties of Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, they will now attach two more plots of the former Phulpur MP traced in Lucknow under the provisions of the Gangsters Act.

The two plots identified by the district police in Lucknow are estimated to be worth around ₹30 crore. On Thursday, district magistrate of Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Khatri granted his permission to the police to go ahead and attach these properties, district police officials said.

Confirming it, senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, “Soon a team of police and district administration will head to the state capital and undertake the attachment proceedings as per norms.” “Meanwhile, efforts to identify more properties of Atiq Ahmad are also under way,” he added.

Station house officer, Dhumanganj police station, Rajesh Maurya said the two plots identified are located in Vijay Khand area of Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar locality. One of them is a commercial plot and is estimated to be worth around ₹20 crore while the other is a residential one and believed to be worth around ₹10 crore.

While police are investigating about Atiq’s properties using available documents and also taking help of revenue officials, common people are now also coming forward to help police and giving information about illegal activities of Atiq and his gang members, say police officials.

Moreover, many of Atiq’s aides and relatives too have also turned against him following monetary disputes and Atiq’s demand of extortion from them. They too are also providing vital information to police about his properties which he has earned through unlawful activities and illegal real estate business during past some decades, they add.

During last two months alone, police have attached illegal properties worth over ₹100 crore in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts belonging to Atiq, his wife Shaista Parveen and his associates.

In September 2022, as part of the ongoing crackdown on mafias, history sheeters and gangsters, the Prayagraj police had attached three properties of Atiq Ahmad and his wife worth ₹16 crore. The attached properties included a sprawling house at Faizullahganj in Lucknow which is registered in the name of Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen.

The sprawling house in Lucknow was purchased by Atiq while he was in jail. As per records, the house was transferred in Shaista Parveen’s name in May 2018, police said. Atiq was arrested in connection with the assault on SHUATS employees and since then he has been lodged at different jails in Uttar Pradesh before being shifted to Ahmedabad jail on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Atiq’s two sons Umar and Ali are also in jail in separate criminal cases while his brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf was arrested in 2021 and is lodged at Bareilly jail.