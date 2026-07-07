UP unveils plan to transform BSV into global centre for performing arts

The Uttar Pradesh government has drawn up an ambitious plan to redefine the future of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) by developing its proposed Kakrabad campus as the university’s main academic and research hub.

The university’s advisory committee meeting in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

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The historic Qaiserbagh campus will be developed as a dedicated centre for performances, cultural outreach and public engagement. The roadmap, discussed by the university’s advisory committee on Monday, aims to create a globally competitive institution that combines India’s classical and folk traditions with emerging disciplines, cutting-edge technology and interdisciplinary research, making Uttar Pradesh a leading destination for performing arts education.

The advisory committee meeting was chaired by additional chief secretary (tourism, culture and religious affairs) Amrit Abhijat on Monday. The committee comprises eminent musicians, dancers, theatre practitioners, architects and academicians from across the country. It deliberated on a long-term strategy to position the university among the world’s leading institutions while remaining rooted in the philosophy of Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the plan, the proposed Kakrabad campus would be developed into a multidisciplinary institution housing schools of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, filmmaking, yoga, spirituality and Indian Knowledge Systems. The historic Qaiserbagh campus, meanwhile, will continue as a vibrant venue for performances, cultural engagement and public outreach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the plan, the proposed Kakrabad campus would be developed into a multidisciplinary institution housing schools of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, filmmaking, yoga, spirituality and Indian Knowledge Systems. The historic Qaiserbagh campus, meanwhile, will continue as a vibrant venue for performances, cultural engagement and public outreach. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the major proposals discussed were the establishment of India’s first AI Music Lab to explore the interface between technology and music, a museum of Indian performing arts, a centre for performing arts and health, a national digital repository, manuscript preservation vaults, oral history archives and incubation centres for cultural entrepreneurship.

The vision also includes a 1,500-seat Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande Grand Auditorium, a state-of-the-art black box theatre, an open-air amphitheatre and collaborative learning spaces designed to encourage interaction between artists, scholars and students.

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Former National School of Drama director and Padma Shri awardee Prof. Vaman Kendre, Prof. Siddharth Singh, Prof. Shruti Bandyopadhyay, Padma Shri folk singer Malini Awasthi, and architect and academic Dr. Vandana Sahgal also expressed their views at the meeting.