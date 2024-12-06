UP, Uttarakhand power staff to stage dharnas today

Electricity employees across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will stage demonstrations at district headquarters on December 7, opposing the UP government’s proposal to privatise two of its power distribution companies - Agra and Varanasi. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Giving this information here on Friday, All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey said, “We demand taht the government withdraw the privatisation plan in the interest of employees and consumers.”

He accused the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) of creating industrial unrest by fostering an unnecessary strike-like atmosphere.

According to him, the recent steps by UPPCL management, including setting up a strike control room and issuing directives to district authorities, suggest an intent to impose a strike on power employees without notice. He appealed to the state energy minister to intervene and safeguard employees’ rights to peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, top representatives of various trade unions from Uttar Pradesh government departments have collectively urged the state government to withdraw its decision to privatise the Agra and Varanasi power discoms, citing concerns for broader public interest and the welfare of electricity employees.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the trade unions extended their full support to the electricity employees’ protest against privatisation. They pledged to back all protest programmes opposing the move, emphasising the need to safeguard the rights and interests of power sector workers.