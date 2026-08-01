Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment on Saturday arrested a junior engineer of the Lucknow Development Authority , a supervisor and a private individual for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹7.5 lakh from a complainant, officials said.

UP Vigilance arrests LDA engineer, two others in ₹7.5 lakh bribery case

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The accused were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the first instalment of the bribe after the allegations were verified, an official statement said.

Those arrested were identified as LDA junior engineer Dinesh Kumar Verma , supervisor Chandra Prakash and private individual Shravan Kumar . The vigilance team also recovered ₹7.5 lakh from the spot.

According to the statement, the complainant alleged that Verma had visited his under-construction site and directed him to stop the work. Through an employee, the junior engineer allegedly informed him that Shravan Kumar had filed a complaint against the construction on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System portal and advised him to "settle" the matter with Shravan.

The complaint alleged that Shravan later met him near the gate of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and said he had spoken to the junior engineer, assuring him that no action would be taken against the construction if ₹15 lakh was paid.

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{{^usCountry}} When the complainant later visited the LDA office, Verma and Chandra Prakash allegedly reiterated the demand of ₹15 lakh, with the junior engineer asking him to negotiate further with the supervisor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the complainant later visited the LDA office, Verma and Chandra Prakash allegedly reiterated the demand of ₹15 lakh, with the junior engineer asking him to negotiate further with the supervisor. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant told the accused he could not arrange the entire amount and proposed to pay it in two instalments of ₹7.5 lakh each. As he did not intend to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Establishment, the statement said.

A confidential inquiry and surveillance allegedly revealed that the junior engineer, the supervisor and the private individual had acted in collusion and misused the IGRS portal to demand a bribe. Based on the evidence, the three were arrested while allegedly accepting the first instalment of ₹7.5 lakh.

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The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment is a special police force created by the Uttar Pradesh Police under the U.P. Vigilance Establishment Act of 1965 to fight corruption, bribery, and misconduct among public servants in the state.

The special force said its drive against corruption would continue and urged people to report any public servant demanding bribes in exchange for official work.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.