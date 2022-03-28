UP will be made hub of traditional system of treatment: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be made a hub of traditional system of treatment. Addressing “Deeksha Pathyacharcha” event organised by Guru Gorakshnath Institute of Medical Sciences (GGIMS) in Gorakhpur via videoconference from the state capital, he said it will be done by connecting 94 institutes under ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and homoeopathy (AYUSH) with GGIMS.

The state has 94 institutes under AYUSH, including 67 ayurveda colleges, 12 homoeopathy medical college and 15 Unani colleges. “The foresightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new heights to ayurveda. The world accepted ayurveda positively during the Covid pandemic,” Yogi said.

Students of ayurveda should feel proud and should make their work according to the need of the society and focus also on research. “All those who made efforts and worked in the field of ayurveda have made progress and also created jobs. Many countries that had strong modern healthcare infrastructure failed during the pandemic but India successfully saved lives with traditional system of treatment and gave a model to the world,” he added. “Medical tourism started in the country due to ayurveda as ‘Panchkarma’ and other ayurvedic therapies gave a boost to it,” Yogi said.

