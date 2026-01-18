UP will set benchmark with upcoming court complexes: CJI

Chief justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday laid the foundation of integrated judicial court complexes of six districts in Chandauli. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the programme. CM Yogi Adityanath and CJI Surya Kant in Chandauli on Saturday (HT)

These six districts are Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras, Auraiya and Chandauli. Supreme Court judges Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Rajesh Bindal, and Allahabad High Court chief justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, CJI Kant said: “As the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) mentioned, this region is famous for its many historical and religious temples. Today, a new chapter has been added to that history with the establishment of these judicial temples.”

The CJI expressed hope that the upcoming buildings would meet the requirement of a judicial complex for at least the next 50 years.

The CJI further added, “Once these [integrated court complexes] are built, I feel that Uttar Pradesh will set an example for the entire India. These complexes will become a benchmark for the entire nation.”

“Whichever state I’ll go to, I will cite the example of Uttar Pradesh’s pride and happiness. I will urge and appeal to state governments and high courts that such facilities be also provided there,” he added.

The CJI said, “A separate bar room should be built in every district court where our daughters and sisters practice law.”

The construction of these court complexes is expected to cost approximately ₹1,500 crore.

The complex to be built in Chandauli is likely to cost around ₹236 crore and include 37 courtrooms, chambers for advocates, residences for judicial officers, and a residential building for the district judge. The project is expected to be completed by April next year.