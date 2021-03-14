Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police
lucknow news

UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police

the men, who were acquainted with the woman offered her a lift to her home when she was mistakenly left behind while she was carrying 'kanwar' with her husband in Harduaganj, police said.
ANI, Aligarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:07 AM IST
A probe in the case is underway. (HT file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday filed an FIR against two accused of allegedly raping a woman in Aligarh district.

According to Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aligarh, the men, who were acquainted with the woman offered her a lift to her home when she was mistakenly left behind while she was carrying 'kanwar' with her husband in Harduaganj.

"Yesterday a woman filed a complaint that she and her husband were participating in 'kanwar', and she was left behind. She saw two men from her locality on a motorbike. They offered her a lift till home and she took it. But instead of taking her home, they took her somewhere else, and after a day released her," he said.

"She lodged a rape complaint yesterday (Friday). We have formed two teams to investigate the matter. The woman has also been sent for medical examination. The teams are sent to arrest both accused," the SSP added.

He informed that further probe in the case is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kanwariya up policemen
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP