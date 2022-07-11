UP woman gives poison to 4 children, attempts to die by suicide

A woman administered poison to her four children before attempting to die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Monday, police said.

The neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after finding the children in an unconscious state on the verandah. All of them are under treatment at the hospital, the police added.

The woman’s husband had an argument with his brother over property after which she first gave poison to her four children aged between 7 and 11 years. She also consumed poison.

The station house officer (SHO), Sadar Kotwali, Durg Vijay Singh said the two brothers have been embroiled in a house-related feud for a long time.

Police are investigating the case.

More details are awaited.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290