Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as ₹10 for the cause.
By Haider Naqvi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Krishna Dixit says her family has been associated with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement for a long time. (HT Photo)

Krishna Dixit, an 80-year-old woman from Kanpur, donated a little over 51,000 for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She collected the amount by putting aside 5 daily for the last 28 years, said her family members.

“I continued saving five rupees a day till date. I am happy I did my bit,” she said. It was in 1992 that she began saving 5 per day for the Ram temple construction.

A resident of Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur, Dixit recently handed over her savings to the prantiya pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shri Ram for Ayodhya Ram temple construction.

Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as 10 for the cause. Since not more than 20,000 can be accepted in cash, Krishna’s contribution, collected over the years, was first deposited into her son Gaurang’s bank account before a cheque could be issued to the RSS leader, said Omendra Awasthi of VHP.

“There are so many mothers who are devoted completely to nation-building and playing the role of Jijabai,” said Shri Ram.

Dixit’s family’s total contribution to Ram temple construction was 130,900, which included her grandson Namit Dixit’s first month’s salary, kept aside a year ago, especially for this purpose, said Krishna.

“My family was associated with the Ram temple movement since the beginning; I always, like millions of Indians wished to see the Ram temple at his birthplace,” Krishna said.

