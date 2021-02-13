Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri on Friday said that the account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which oversees the construction and management of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, has received ₹1,511 crore rupees so far for temple construction purposes.
“Till now, ₹1,511 crore has been deposited in the account of Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Giri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Giri also said that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra aims to reach out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across the nation. He further highlighted that the large number of donations is due to the fact that people are excited about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said that it has taken 492 years for this opportunity to arrive.
“For the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the whole nation is donating funds. We aim to reach 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across the country during our donation drive. We are conducting the donation drive from January 15 and it will continue till Feb 27. I am here in Surat as part of the drive. People are contributing to the trust. After 492 years, people have got such an opportunity again to do something for the Dharma,” Giri said.
The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
In 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the government will form a trust that will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site which spreads over 2.7 acres.
PM Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple on August 5 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to start non-stop flights to Maldives from March 3
- Vistara will operate flights thrice a week to Male under India’s travel bubble agreement with Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere, says Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian elected as Oxford University Student Union president
- According to Oxford University, Samant received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes. This is more than votes received by her opponents combined
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 questions for Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maharashtra Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt raises upper ceiling of family pensions from ₹45k to ₹125k per month
- The statement further outlined that since the highest pay has been revised to ₹250,000 taking into account the recommendations by seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tea planters in Bihar seek exemption from land ceiling
- Under the Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy (BAIPP) the state government has introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development
- UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery
- A crow of over people people manhandled a police team and and escaped with the accused officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox