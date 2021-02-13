Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives 1,511 crore in contributions

Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri on Friday said that the account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which oversees the construction and management of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, has received ₹1,511 crore rupees so far for temple construction purposes.

“Till now, ₹1,511 crore has been deposited in the account of Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Giri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Giri also said that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra aims to reach out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across the nation. He further highlighted that the large number of donations is due to the fact that people are excited about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said that it has taken 492 years for this opportunity to arrive.

“For the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the whole nation is donating funds. We aim to reach 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across the country during our donation drive. We are conducting the donation drive from January 15 and it will continue till Feb 27. I am here in Surat as part of the drive. People are contributing to the trust. After 492 years, people have got such an opportunity again to do something for the Dharma,” Giri said.

The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.

In 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the government will form a trust that will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site which spreads over 2.7 acres.

PM Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple on August 5 last year.