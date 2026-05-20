...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP: Woman sets house on fire to frame relatives, dies of burns; husband among 3 arrested

UP: Woman sets house on fire to frame relatives, dies of burns; husband among 3 arrested

Published on: May 20, 2026 10:55 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bahraich , Police have arrested the husband of a 41-year-old woman who died in a house fire she allegedly started to implicate a few relatives she had a property dispute with, police said on Wednesday.

UP: Woman sets house on fire to frame relatives, dies of burns; husband among 3 arrested

Besides the husband, the police on Tuesday also arrested her brother and her nephew in connection with the incident which took place in Nooruddin Chak village, an officer said.

According to Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava, on May 16, a police team responded to a call of fire and found a house engulfed in flames.

The fire was doused, and a woman, identified as Chanda, alias Mahboobi, was rushed to the district hospital and from there to Lucknow, where she died.

Initially, based on a complaint from her husband, a case was registered against Chanda's stepbrother and two nephews.

However, during the investigation, police found that Chanda was involved in a property dispute with her stepbrothers and had allegedly planned to frame them in a criminal case.

The two were arrested on charges of conspiracy and failing to report to the police about the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
conspiracy bahraich
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Woman sets house on fire to frame relatives, dies of burns; husband among 3 arrested
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Woman sets house on fire to frame relatives, dies of burns; husband among 3 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.