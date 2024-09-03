UP: Yogi Adityanath govt gives employees one more month to submit property details

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the deadline for its employees to submit details of properties owned by them, by one month. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath . (HT file)

“Last date for government employees to submit property details has been extended by one month. Till now, 74% people have given their details,” said Shishir, director of Uttar Pradesh's Information and Public Relations department.

The Yogi Adityanath-led state government has made it mandatory for all its officers and employees to upload details of their movable and immovable assets for the 2023-24 financial year.

However, according to India Today, more than 2.44 lakh people are yet to submit declaration of their assets. This was to be done by August 31 on ‘Manav Sampada,’ an integrated human resource management system designed for government departments.

Some of the departments that complied with the directives include Textiles, Sainik Kalyan (Soldiers' Welfare), Energy, Sports, Agriculture, Women's Welfare, it added.

Those that didn't comply include Basic Education, Higher Education, Medical Health, Industrial Development, and Revenue, among others.

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh clarified that there has been no withholding of salaries of those yet to disclose their assets.

“A more lenient approach has been adopted, allowing various departments to submit their asset declarations under the newly provided timelines,” he said.

The declaration of property details is a move aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing corruption within the state administration, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.

(with PTI inputs)