UPCC president urges women to join Cong Shakti Abhiyan

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai on Friday urged women to join the party’s Shakti Abhiyan that, along with Indira Fellowship, aimed at development of women leadership. Rai said about 300 Indira Fellows had been appointed and 4300 Shakti Clubs with 31000 members had been established in 350 blocks in 28 states in the past one year. (HT FILE)

He said the Indira Fellowship, a Congress initiative and part of Shakti Campaign, would provide a forum for development of women aspiring to make an impact in their communities. He said the Congress had worked out policies to boost participation of women in politics and empower them.

Rai was speaking during launching of a poster of Shakti Abhiyan that carried demand for 50 percent quota in education and employment opportunities along with 50 percent share in union, state and local body budgets for women.

Rai said about 300 Indira Fellows had been appointed and 4300 Shakti Clubs with 31000 members had been established in 350 blocks in 28 states in the past one year. He said these members had become important centres of Shakti Campaign.

He used the occasion to target Yogi Adityanath government and said the law and order situation was at its nadir in Uttar Pradesh. He said there was jungle rule prevailing in the state and the killing of a family of four in Amethi was frightening. He said this was the first time that a one-and-a-half-years-old girl has been shot dead.

Rai said chief minister Yogi Adityanath was indulging in divide and rule politicas to cover his failures and he should tender his resignation on moral grounds keeping in view the prevailing situation in Uttar Pradesh.