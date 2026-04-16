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UPCC chief Ajay Rai slams state govt for Noida unrest, demands 25,000 minimum wage

Rai sharply criticised the shift from permanent jobs, which he claimed were common during the Congress tenure, to contractual or daily-wage employment via outsourcing under the BJP govt.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai on Wednesday held the state government responsible for the recent employee protests in Noida, alleging that the administration has proven itself “completely incompetent in governance” and failed to take decisive action on the issue.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (File)

Addressing a press conference at the UPCC headquarters, Rai condemned the police’s “brutal ‘lathi-charge’” in Noida, noting that several people were injured and that “the very individuals against whom the police unleashed were subsequently arrested”.

Rai sharply criticised the shift from permanent jobs, which he claimed were common during the Congress tenure, to contractual or daily-wage employment via outsourcing under the BJP government. He asserted that this system offers “no job security, meager wages and allows the outsourcing contractor to siphon off a significant portion of the salary”.

The UPCC chief also highlighted a change in working hours, noting that the standard duration during the Congress regime was 8 hours, in accordance with international labour standards, a limit he claimed the BJP government has since extended to 12 hours. He demanded that the minimum wage for workers be raised to at least 25,000 and the working duration be reverted to 8 hours.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UPCC chief Ajay Rai slams state govt for Noida unrest, demands 25,000 minimum wage
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UPCC chief Ajay Rai slams state govt for Noida unrest, demands 25,000 minimum wage
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