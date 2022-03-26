Upcoming Asian Championship: NCR wrestler Ravi bags first place in national trials

Talented wrestler of North Central Railway (NCR) Ravi (goes by first name) bagged first place in the Greco-Roman style in 97 kg weight category during the recently held all-India level trials for Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from April 19 to 24, 2022, said chief public relations officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.

The trials for male wrestlers were organised at KD Jadhav Indoor Wrestling Stadium, New Delhi, on March 24, he added. In the finals of the trials, Ravi defeated Hardeep of Railway Sports Promotion Board by 7 points to 3 to bag the first position. In the semi-finals, he had defeated Services Sports Control Board wrestler Deepanshu by 5-2, said Sharma.

Overall, trials were held for 10 men’s freestyle weight divisions and the Greco-Roman categories on Thursday. A total of 11 top male wrestlers each have qualified in men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman categories for the continental wrestling championship, including Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, besides Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia along with Gourav Baliyan, a silver medal winner from the 2020 Asian championships, and three-time Asian medallist Satyawart Kadian.

Ravi, working in the commercial department of NCR’s Agra division, has several achievements to his name. He had won second position in Senior Nationals-2021 and participated in the qualifying tournament of 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in Kazakhstan. He also participated in Senior World Championship of 2021.

President and general secretary of North Central Railway Sports Association Sharad Mehta and Nitin Garg respectively congratulated Ravi on his achievement and wished him luck for the upcoming competitions. They expressed hope that in future also, Ravi will continue to excel for NCR and for the nation. Wrestling coach of NCR Sandeep Dahiya also expressed happiness over the achievement of Ravi.