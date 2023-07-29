U.P.CS for nodal centre in BHU to store data on Ayurvedic medicines

VARANASI: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Friday instructed the AYUSH department and BHU to prepare a project for setting up a nodal centre to collect and store data on Ayurvedic medicines and their effectiveness in various diseases.

The chief secretary instructed to create a project for setting up a nodal centre to collect collecting and store data on Ayurvedic medicines and their effectiveness, in the department of Kriya Sharira, faculty of Ayurveda, BHU. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project would be sent to the Government of India via the Uttar Pradesh government, said Prof Sushil Kumar Dubey of Faculty of Ayurveda, BHU.

Mishra passed instructions in a meeting with a team of faculty of Ayurveda led by Prof Dubey, which had submitted a report on findings of efficacy of Ayurvedic medicines in various diseases titled ‘Pathways to Wellness: Unveiling Ayurveda’s Efficacy in Current Times’, to chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in Lucknow.

BHU researchers, including Vaidya Prof Sushil Kumar Dubey (Ayurveda), Prof TB Singh (biostatistics), Aishwarya Jaiswal (psychology), and Amit Kumar (Yoga) attended the meeting chaired by Mishra, along with principal secretary AYUSH Leena Johari and director of Ayurvedic Services, Uttar Pradesh Prof PC Saxena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Dubey said that the chief secretary instructed to create a project for setting up a nodal centre to collect collecting and store data on Ayurvedic medicines and their effectiveness, in the department of Kriya Sharira, faculty of Ayurveda, BHU.

State Ayurvedic colleges and regional Ayurvedic and Unani offices, as well as medical officers, would stay connected with the centre and apprise it of any research on Ayurvedic medicines.

Approval from the ministry of AYUSH, Government of India would be taken to implement this pilot project in Ayurvedic colleges across the country, said Prof Dubey.