UP: Energy minister warns UPPCL against unnecessary load shedding

Energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Tuesday warned officials against resorting to unnecessary load shedding and ensure a steady supply of electricity to the consumers.

“There is no paucity of electricity in the state, and consumers must not face unnecessary rostering,” Sharma said while presiding over a meeting. He said engineers must do patrolling to identify faults and take corrective measures.

“Do inform people and their representatives when load shedding is unavoidable,” Sharma said. The minister further asked officials to ensure there was no power cut in villages between sunset and sunrise. He said UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) managing director should monitor supply position every day.

The minister also asked the officials to make a plan to provide power connections to people in undeveloped colonies in a smooth manner under the ‘Sugam Yojana’. He said officials should make use of social media to reach out to consumers and resolve their grievances.