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UPERC fixes FY27 transmission tariff, cuts LDC charges by 5.6%

Under the order on the petition filed by Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) in its role as State Transmission Utility (STU), the commission fixed the transmission tariff for distribution licensees and Indian Railways at ₹2,34,375.50 per MW per month. The tariff continues to be levied on a capacity (MW) basis, a shift introduced last year from the earlier per-unit (kWh) mechanism.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 09:46 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Tuesday issued two key tariff orders for 2026-27, determining intra-state transmission charges and Load Despatch Centre (LDC) fees, while continuing with its shift to a capacity-based tariff regime.

The tariff continues to be levied on a capacity (MW) basis, a shift introduced last year from the earlier per-unit (kWh) mechanism. (For representation)

Under the order on the petition filed by Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) in its role as State Transmission Utility (STU), the commission fixed the transmission tariff for distribution licensees and Indian Railways at 2,34,375.50 per MW per month. The tariff continues to be levied on a capacity (MW) basis, a shift introduced last year from the earlier per-unit (kWh) mechanism.

For other open access consumers, however, UPERC retained the energy-based system, fixing the tariff at 0.3075 per kWh, with a cap to limit the increase to 15% over the previous rate to avoid tariff shock and protect open access growth mandated under the Electricity Act, 2003.

The commission approved a base transmission capacity of 30,009.30 MW for discoms and railways and pegged the overall approved transmission charge at 2,29,967.62/MW/month, lower than the utility’s claim. It also continued the framework to share transmission system costs, including those of competitively bid projects, among a wider set of users beyond state discoms, reducing their burden.

UPSLDC, on its part, has been directed to expedite SCADA/EMS upgrades, establish a cyber security operations centre, strengthen staffing, and prepare a roadmap for grid visibility up to the 33 kV level, besides conducting cyber security and restoration drills.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UPERC fixes FY27 transmission tariff, cuts LDC charges by 5.6%
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UPERC fixes FY27 transmission tariff, cuts LDC charges by 5.6%
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