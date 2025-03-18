Uplift girls to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal: U.P. governor

Stressing that the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) can be achieved by uplifting girls, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday underscored the need to explore their potential and provide them with equal opportunities. U.P. governor Anandiben Patel meeting girls during an event in Maharajganj district on March 17. (Sourced)

While reviewing implementation of government schemes in Maharajganj district, she said real change will happen only when the benefits of welfare schemes reach underprivileged children. The governor also highlighted the crucial role of Anganwadi workers in early childhood care, education and nutrition.

Criticising societal biases, Patel said while many men spend money on liquor, they often neglect essential healthcare needs like immunisation for girls. She stressed the urgent need to change this mindset to eliminate discrimination against girls.

She urged people to prioritise girls’ education and protect their rights. The governor praised officials in Maharajganj for adopting schools to promote holistic development and expressed hope that other district officials would also follow suit.

During the event, Patel distributed supplementary nutrition kits, pre-school kits, and Ayushman Bharat cards to members of the Mushar community.

She reiterated that the objectives of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative will be truly realised only when girls are nurtured, empowered through education and provided with skill development opportunities.

The governor also said educating girls would unlock their dreams, create opportunities and enable them to become self-reliant, ultimately contributing to a stronger economy.