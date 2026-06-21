UP-made BrahMos missiles forced Pakistan to cry for help during Operation Sindoor: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday praised India’s growing global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said indigenously developed BrahMos Missiles had taught Pakistan a “befitting lesson” during Operation Sindoor. He also accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of dividing society. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public event in Lalitpur on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

He addressed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Conference organised in Jhansi and a public event in Lalitpur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 221 development projects worth ₹1,766 crore.

“The BrahMos missiles are being made in Uttar Pradesh. When these missiles were used during Operation Sindoor, they gave such a crushing blow to Pakistan that it was forced to cry for help and beg to save itself. This is the strength of new India, and it is powered by Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” Adityanath said.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he claimed previous governments had neglected Lalitpur and lacked a vision for development.

“Today we are inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore here. The Samajwadi Party was in power four times. Across all those terms combined, it would not have allocated ₹1,500 crore to Lalitpur. The Congress ruled for five decades, yet it too probably failed to provide that amount because it lacked a vision for development,” he said.

Targeting the Opposition further, Adityanath said Congress and the Samajwadi Party worked for the families of their leaders while India has touched new heights in the last 12 years and is among the world’s five largest economies.

He said the mafia, who created an atmosphere of terror and insecurity in Uttar Pradesh during the SP government, has either had its backbone broken or has been reduced to dust.

“Ask the Congress what is most important to it, and it will name the Gandhi family. Ask the Samajwadi Party, and it will place the Saifai family above all else,” he said.

He also said a BJP worker gives the highest importance to the nation and the BJP’s politics is based on the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

He also announced that Uttar Pradesh’s first pharma park would be established in Lalitpur.

At Lalitpur, the projects launched included a government medical college. A short film on Lalitpur’s development journey was also screened on the occasion.

He also reviewed the development works of the Bulk Drug Park being developed in Lalitpur. He asked officials to expedite the ongoing works.

Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the revered Maa Bagulamukhi Temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. Former Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra welcomed Yogi at the Datia airstrip. The chief minister thereafter proceeded to Pitambara Peeth for darshan of Maa Bagulamukhi and performed traditional rituals and prayers. He also performed Jalabhishek amid Vedic chants at the Vankhandeshwar Mahadev Temple located within the temple complex.