UP Panchayat polls:New village heads to be sworn in virtually

Uttar Pradesh’s newly elected village pradhans and ward members will be sworn in through a video conference on Tuesday and Wednesday.

District magistrates have issued notification to reconstitute all the village panchayats where pradhans and at least two-thirds of the members have been elected. After this the newly-formed village panchayats will hold their first meeting throughout the state on Thursday, May 27, in accordance with the two notifications, issued by the state government, asking districts magistrates to make necessary arrangements for the virtual swearing-in of village heads and members as well as holding of the new panchayats’ first meeting.

The Panchayat polls in UP for over 8.69 lakh posts were held in four phases between April 15 and April 29. Counting of votes was held on May 2.The three tier rural governance system elected public representatives from the village to the district level in a curtain-raiser to the 2022 state assembly polls. The ruling BJP did not perform as per expectations and posted losses in strongholds such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

The oath-related notification issued by additional chief secretary (Panchayati Raj) Manoj Kumar Singh, says it will not be desirable to call 58,176 newly elected pradhans and 7,31,813 ward members to the blocks to administer them oath amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

“Therefore, it has been decided after due consideration that officials nominated by DMs will administer oath, virtually, to pradhans and members who will be connected to the blocks through laptops etc that panchayat secretaries will arrange in villages’ panchayat bhawans, community centres etc on May 25 and May 26,” the circular stated.

The other notification asked DMs to ensure that all newly constituted village panchayats necessarily convene their first meeting on May 27 after pradhans and members take oath. It also asked DMs to ensure that the constitution of six village committees was on the panchayat’s agenda for the first meeting.