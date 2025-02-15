UPPCL orders action against engineers for poor revenue recovery

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation chairman Ashish Kumar Goel on Friday ordered chargesheets against chief engineers of Meerut-2, Agra, Banda, Kanpur-2, and Aligarh for poor performance in electricity bill collection and bill correction. (Pic for representation)

The chief engineers of Mirzapur, Bareilly-1, and Meerut-1 have been removed and attached to the Discom headquarters.

Chairing a review meeting with Discom MDs and directors (commercial & technical), Goel stressed the need for efficient electricity billing and recovery, stating that power supply must be matched with revenue collection. He instructed officials to ensure timely and accurate billing for consumers.

To enhance office work culture, biometric attendance will be introduced in all discoms by March. The meeting also focused on improving revenue collection, reducing transformer failure, and expediting the installation of smart meters, particularly in government offices and residences.

The chairman directed officials to prevent power theft and ensure all necessary maintenance work before summer to maintain an uninterrupted power supply. He also ordered show-cause notices to chief engineers of Ayodhya and Sitapur over increased transformer failures.