Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPPCL orders action against engineers for poor revenue recovery

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 15, 2025 06:34 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation's chairman ordered chargesheets for poor billing performance, enforced biometric attendance, and focused on improving revenue and maintenance.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation chairman Ashish Kumar Goel on Friday ordered chargesheets against chief engineers of Meerut-2, Agra, Banda, Kanpur-2, and Aligarh for poor performance in electricity bill collection and bill correction.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The chief engineers of Mirzapur, Bareilly-1, and Meerut-1 have been removed and attached to the Discom headquarters.

Chairing a review meeting with Discom MDs and directors (commercial & technical), Goel stressed the need for efficient electricity billing and recovery, stating that power supply must be matched with revenue collection. He instructed officials to ensure timely and accurate billing for consumers.

To enhance office work culture, biometric attendance will be introduced in all discoms by March. The meeting also focused on improving revenue collection, reducing transformer failure, and expediting the installation of smart meters, particularly in government offices and residences.

The chairman directed officials to prevent power theft and ensure all necessary maintenance work before summer to maintain an uninterrupted power supply. He also ordered show-cause notices to chief engineers of Ayodhya and Sitapur over increased transformer failures.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On