UPPCL to install smart prepaid meters across U.P.

UPPCL chairman and principal secretary, energy, M Devraj on Sunday said that the Central government had approved funds for metering and others works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).
UPPCL to install smart prepaid meters across U.P. (file)
Published on May 16, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will soon launch a state-wide drive to install smart prepaid meters in residence of consumers as well as on distribution transformers to contain high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses.

“As many as 73,27,988 smart prepaid meters will be installed in Varanasi discom, 75,28,737 in Lucknow discom, 53,54,069 in Agra discom, 61,43,361 in Meerut discom and 62,500 meters in Kesco,” he said.

Other works approved under the scheme, he said were laying armed cables in consumers’ premises, converting LT lines into ABC cables, construction of agriculture feeders and strengthening of 33 kv and 11 kv lines.

“The Centre has sanctioned an amount of 4543.78 crore for Varanasi discom, 4165.32 crore for for Lucknow discom, 3771.57 crore for Agra discom, 3403.01 crore for Meerut discom and 614.93 crore for Kesco,” Devraj said.

He said electricity lines in all the discoms would be replaced with aerial bunch conductors (ABCs) to curb power theft.

