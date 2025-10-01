UP Power dept faces summer-like demand

Uttar Pradesh continues to battle unusually high temperatures even as October begins, driving electricity demand close to peak summer levels. Officials report that the state’s power demand is hovering around 30,000 MW, often surpassing this mark, similar to the highs seen in May and June. Representational image (Sourced)

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data shows the maximum power demand has consistently remained above 29,000 MW since September 22, reaching 30,255 MW on September 25. On September 29, demand touched 30,004 MW at 9:30 pm, while September 30 saw 29,290 MW at 8:50 am.

A UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) official said the heat wave, combined with a sudden withdrawal of the monsoon and deficient rainfall in several districts, has increased electricity demand for agriculture, especially tube wells. “The scorching sun and lingering heat are posing fresh challenges for the state’s power utilities,” the official added.

UPPCL stated that despite record demand, all electricity requirements are being met without load shedding. “Instructions have been issued to staff to ensure uninterrupted supply during festivals,” the official said.

According to the data, the monthly maximum demand met was 27,037 MW in April, 29,873 MW in May, 31,486 MW in June, 30,818 MW in July, and 30,292 MW in August.