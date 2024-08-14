UPPSC reschedules three recruitment exams

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed three of its recruitment examinations in view of the constable recruitment re-examination scheduled to be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) between August 23 and 31. In the annual calendar of the recruitment exams released by UPPSC on June 3, Homeopathic Medical Officer Screening Exam-2023 and Homeopathic Residential Medical Officer Screening Examination-2023 were proposed to be held on August 25. (For representation)

The revised dates of the three UPPSC exams have also been released by commission secretary Ashok Kumar.

“The revised dates of these screening/recruitment exams have been made available on the official website of UPPSC— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/,” said the commission’s officials.

Now the Homeopathic Medical Officer Screening Examination-2023 will be held on September 15. At the same time, Homeopathic Residential Medical Officer Screening Examination-2023 will be conducted on September 18.

The Assistant City Planner (Main) Examination- 2023, which was proposed to be held on September 15, will now be conducted on September 25.

However, Medical Officer Unani Screening Exam-2023 will be held on the scheduled date of October 6, UPPSC officials said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has announced the UP Police Constable examination dates on its official website. According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024. The exams will be held in two shifts: from 10 am to 12 noon and then from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The constable examination on February 17 and 18 of this year were held in four shifts. Over 48 lakh candidates appeared in them. However, it was canceled on February 24 due to a question paper leak following which the Uttar Pradesh government had mandated that the recruitment exam be rescheduled within six months.