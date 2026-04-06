UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 final result out; 19% women among 419 selected

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final result of the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Examination‑2023 on Sunday night. A total of 419 candidates have been selected, out of whom 81 are women, making up over 19% of the successful candidates. UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar said main exam was held on Feb 2 and 3, 2026, in which 5,930 candidates appeared. (For Representation)

For the 322 posts of Review Officer (Secretariat), Anil Pandey secured the first rank. Aditya Pratap Singh stood second, while Lakshmi Verma, the top‑ranked woman candidate, secured the third position.

In the Assistant Review Officer (Secretariat) category, which had 40 posts, Shamsul Huda secured the first position, followed by Ashish Kumar Dwivedi in second place and Anupam Kumar Upadhyay in third.

For the two posts of Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) under UPPSC, Sajal Kumar Singh secured the top rank. This recruitment process began on October 9, 2023, but the final results could be declared only after around two-and-a-half-years.

The delay was caused by question paper leak in the preliminary examination, which was held for the first time on February 11, 2024. Initially, the commission had advertised 411 vacancies, which were later increased to 419.

According to UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar, the main examination was held on February 2 and 3, 2026, in which 5,930 candidates appeared. The Hindi typing test for ARO posts was conducted between February 16 and 19, 2026. Out of the total 419 vacancies, including 338 posts of RO and 81 posts of ARO, an equal number of candidates have been declared provisionally successful.

The results are currently available on the commission’s official website at https://uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission has clarified that the results are completely provisional. The final recommendations will be issued only after verification and cross‑checking of the original certificates and documents of the selected candidates.

A separate notification regarding document verification will be released later. Details of marks obtained by candidates, along with category‑wise and post‑wise cut‑off marks, will also be published on the commission’s website soon.