UP’s growth story has rattled forces who once shielded criminals: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday said the state’s transformation from a riot-prone region into a fast-growing development hub has unsettled forces that once patronised criminals and anti-social elements. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Addressing a public gathering in Gorakhpur after inaugurating two flyovers worth nearly ₹250 crore, the chief minister launched a sharp attack on caste-based and dynastic political forces. He said those who earlier shielded rioters are now rattled as strong governance, zero-tolerance policing and rapid infrastructure development have dismantled their old power structures.

CM Yogi inaugurated the Khajanchi Chauraha-Jail Bypass flyover, constructed at ₹96.50 crore, and the Bargadwa–Nakaha Rail overbridge, built at ₹152.19 crore. He said over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has scripted a new growth narrative and established itself as an “opportunity state” instead of a state known for unrest and instability.

The chief minister said patrons and sympathisers of riots are disturbed because their influence and livelihoods have been hit. “Attempts were made to create disorder, but those who incite unrest know very well how this government responds,” he warned.

CM Yogi said development would no longer remain the legacy of one family or one region. “Infrastructure development like that of Gorakhpur will be visible across Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Bundelkhand and western Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He attributed the massive turnout at religious events in Prayagraj to improved safety, better facilities and infrastructure, which have also triggered an investment boom. “Investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore are documents that guarantee employment for 1.5 crore youth,” he said.

Referring to Gorakhpur, the CM noted an emerging industrial chain from Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) to Dhuriapar is generating local employment opportunities. He cited four-lane connectivity, link expressways, GIDA as an investment hub, the fertiliser plant and AIIMS Gorakhpur as symbols of the city’s new identity.

After inspecting the flyover structures, CM Yogi interacted with senior officials and engineers at the site, stressing that infrastructure projects must adhere to the highest standards of quality and transparency.

“There should be no compromise on quality in public infrastructure projects. These facilities are meant to serve the public for decades, and accountability must be ensured at every level,” he directed.

60L dropouts brought back to schools through tech: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said individuals guided by the spirit of public welfare are remembered with respect in society, while those driven by greed fail to leave behind a meaningful legacy. He stressed that public welfare is the true path to national progress.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Bhagwati Prasad Girls Inter College as the chief guest, the chief minister paid tribute to the institution’s founder, late Bhagwati Prasad, describing his contribution to girls’ education as a shining example of selfless service.

“Society remembers with gratitude only those who work with a spirit of public welfare. Greed never earns lasting respect, while good intentions lead to meaningful results,” CM Yogi said.

The chief minister advised students not to become slaves to technology but to use it as a tool for growth and learning. He stated that through the effective use of technology, nearly 60 lakh students who had dropped out of primary education to degree colleges have been brought back into the education system.

CM Yogi also urged the college administration to design their future work plans in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP).