UP’s largest biogas plant to come up in Mathura
Adani Total Gas has entered into a public welfare partnership with Shri Mataji Gaushala for the project
Uttar Pradesh’s largest biogas plant, with a feedstock capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is coming up in Barsana town of Mathura district, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday.
“With the operation of this plant, being set up in collaboration with Barsana-based cow shelter Shri Mataji Gaushala, the state will become one of the major contributors to bio-energy in the country,” he said.
UP, he said, ranked fourth in the country on the basis of the number of biogas plants. “To ensure increased production of bioenergy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also emphasising on the need for promoting biotechnology in the state,” he said.
The Adani Total Gas has entered into a public welfare partnership with Shri Mataji Gaushala for this project. Under this, the market price of the cattle dung along with the land on rent from the gaushala and the purchase of the entire quantity of dung has been assured. Also, a provision has been made by dedicating 10 percent of the income to the gaushala.
As per the development plan of the plant, the target has been set to achieve 600 tonnes per day capacity in three phases. In the first phase, a target of 225 tonnes per day is fixed during the first 11 months of launch. There is a target of 10 tonnes per day of CBG (compressed bio-gas), 92 tonnes per day organic manure and 75 tonnes per day rice straw feed stock.
Similarly, in the second phase, the target of 325 tonnes per day will be achieved in a span of 10 months. In this, a target of 24 tonnes per day CBG, 151 tonnes per day organic manure and 150 tonnes per day rice straw and 150 tonnes per day cow dung has been targeted. In the third phase, the capacity of 600 tonnes per day will be completed.
PMC schools to be ranked on cleanliness
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters. PMC with the help of Centre for Environment Education has started an annual awareness programme covering schools under the Swachh Survey 2023. The civic body on Tuesday organised a three-day workshop for teachers appointed as nodal officer by their school. The population of students in the city is around 10 per cent.
Swargate-Katraj metro extension plan awaits Centre’s approval: CM
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Assembly that the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension route plan has been forwarded to the Centre for financial and technical approval. The 5.4-km Swargate-Katraj Metro underground route plan covers three stations though elected members demand one more station either near Bharati Vidyapeeth or at Balajinagar as there is no station between Padmavati and Katraj. The project, after the Centre's consent, is expected to be completed by April 2027.
50 piers installed in 6 months, work of Pune Metro Line 3 gains pace
The installation of piers of the Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar has gained momentum as work for the 50th pier was completed on Monday at the Balewadi phata. The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and PMRDA on the basis of Public Private Partnership.
CM Shinde allocates ₹250 crore for land acquisition of Pune ring road project
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday announced that ₹250 crore has been allocated for the land acquisition of the Pune ring road project, which is being executed by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation. The land acquisition will be carried out in 83 villages in six talukas of Pune district. The state government has set a budget of ₹1,500 crore for this ambitious project, of which, ₹250 crore has been allocated.
Pune’s riverfront development project to pick up pace
Work on the sample stretch of proposed riverfront development, according to Pune Municipal Corporation, will pick up pace in the last leg of monsoon. According to the civic officials, 200 metres of sample stretch will offer an idea of what concept the plan would be from Sangam bridge to Bundgarden stretch of the 44km-long project. “We have already begun with geotechnical investigation on soil and strata,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC.
