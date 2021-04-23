UP’s tally of Covid-19 cases crosses million mark in 418 days

Uttar Pradesh added one lakh Covid-19 infection cases in just three days for the second consecutive time on Friday. This grim milestone came as the total caseload crossed the 10-lakh (one million) mark in the state in 418 days since the first case was reported on March 2, 2020.

On an average, there were 2,424 cases per day in over 13 months, a statistical analysis reveals.

As the surge continued, the state reported another single-day high on Friday with 37,238 fresh Covid-19 cases and 199 deaths, according to state health department data. The total number of cases now stands at 10,13,370 and the death toll has reached 10,737.

Currently, the state has 2,73,653 active cases, including 2,18,000 patients in home isolation, official data showed. While 22,566 patients were discharged during the day, 7,28,980 patients have recovered so far.

“During the last 24 hours, 225,236 Covid-19 tests were conducted. Efforts are being made to take the daily test figure up to 2.50 lakh with at least one lakh RT-PCR,” said additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal at a press conference. Till now, 39,314,905 tests have been conducted.

Uttar Pradesh’s tally of cases crossed the one-lakh (100,000) mark on August 4, 2020 and the two-lakh (200,000) mark on August 26, 2020.

The state’s Covid-19 case tally reached 305,831 on September 12, 2020. It crossed the four-lakh (400,000) mark on October 1, 2020, the five-lakh (500,000) mark on November 10, 2020 and the six-lakh (600,000) mark on January 01, 2021. The seven-lakh (700,000) mark was reached on April 12, 2021. The state’s caseload had crossed the eight-lakh (800,000) mark on April 17 and the nine-lakh (900,000) mark on April 20.