UPSIDA revamping industrial areas, expenditure rises by 430%

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has the task to carry out development and maintenance work in industrial areas across the state. (Sourced pic for representation only)

Since 2018-19 it has transformed several industrial areas registering a 430 percent increase in expenditure on the development and maintenance.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari stated that in the past year, it has worked in a planned manner to ensure timely land allotments to a record number of industrial units and has also achieved record revenue.

“We are committed to providing all necessary support for setting up industries in the state,” Maheshwari added.

According to the state government, the UPSIDA has spent ₹104 crore on industrial development in 2018–19.

This figure went up to ₹551 crore in 2024–25. This significant rise reflects the state government’s focused efforts to make Uttar Pradesh the country’s leading industrial destination.

With an emphasis on expanding infrastructure, boosting investments, and generating employment, UPSIDA is contributing to the state’s journey towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

The UPSIDA has steadily increased its spending on industrial development year after year. In 2019–20, ₹207 crore was spent, which rose to ₹234 crore in 2020–21, ₹287 crore in 2022–23, and ₹415 crore in 2023–24.

Last year, an additional ₹136 crore was invested, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to industrial progress.

As a result of these efforts, the number of industrial units in the state has grown significantly—from 403 in 2019–20 to 1,634 in 2024–25.

Employment figures have also surged, from 11,577 jobs in 2017–18 to 51,761 in 2024–25. This growth in industrial activity has also led to an increase in production output.

According to the UPSIDA, in the financial year 2024–25 alone, the UPSIDA has allotted land to over 10 mega and super mega industrial units.

Several major investors have launched projects in the state, including Som Beverages ( ₹600 crore), BPCL Kanpur ( ₹500 crore), Indorama ( ₹400 crore), Ashok Leyland ( ₹186 crore), Edwin ( ₹175 crore), Kribhco ( ₹145 crore), Yuga Estate ( ₹100 crore), Exactson ( ₹100 crore) and Linklox (Rs100 crore).

Other companies in this list are Shri Tulsi (Rs100 crore), and Marbel Royal Paint ( ₹90 crore). These investments are not only boosting production but also contributing to the state’s economic prosperity.