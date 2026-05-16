...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UPSRTC to bring 2,500 off-road buses back into operation

The move follows PM, CM’s appeal to people to increasingly use public transport; UPSRTC also plans e-bus rollout in Noida; rural operations to be fast-tracked

Published on: May 16, 2026 07:42 am IST
By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
Advertisement

Anticipating a rise in passenger traffic following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s appeal to people to increasingly use public transport, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to bring nearly 2,500 off-road buses back into operation, apart from expediting other decisions.

UPSRTC is also expediting operations by applying for permits on over 1500 newly formulated routes across the state. The corporation will operate its buses parallel to those of private operators on these new routes. (FILE PHOTO)

Officials in the know of things said UPSRTC managing director Prabhu Narain Singh on Thursday held a meeting on how to deal with the passenger demand, which is expected to increase after the PM and CM’s appeal.

“Currently, UPSRTC’s fleet comprises over 14,000 buses of which nearly 2500 are off roads. Now, it has been decided to bring all these buses back into operation, besides taking other measures in line with the CM’s instructions for making public transport more popular,” a senior UPSRTC official, who was part of the discussion, told HT.

The corporation  is preparing to roll out 100 electric buses in the Noida region after signing an MoU with the Noida Authority for viability gap funding support. Half a dozen routes (expandable to eight) have been identified for this purpose interconnecting Noida, Greater Noida, UPYEIDA and Jewar.

UPSRTC is also expediting operations by applying for permits on over 1500 newly formulated routes across the state. The corporation will operate its buses parallel to those of private operators on these new routes.

Also, with a view to improving connectivity between villages and blocks, as well as district headquarters, under a new scheme already cleared by the Cabinet recently, the corporation has decided to fast-track operations.  

“We have already received over 900 applications from the operators willing to operate rural buses. We have decided to dispose of these applications quickly for early operations,” the official said.

According to officials, UPSRTC buses already ferry around 18 to 20 lakh passengers daily across Uttar Pradesh, with women estimated to account for nearly 33% of the total ridership on government-run buses.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Brajendra K Parashar

Brajendra K Parashar is a Special Correspondent presently looking after agriculture, energy, transport, panchayati raj, commercial tax, Rashtriya Lok Dal, state election commission, IAS/PCS Associations, Vidhan Parishad among other beats.

upsrtc public transport
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UPSRTC to bring 2,500 off-road buses back into operation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UPSRTC to bring 2,500 off-road buses back into operation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.