UPSRTC to hire retired PCS official to pursue its disputed assets cases

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will hire a retired provincial civil services (PCS) official of the rank of additional district magistrate (ADM) to help it effectively pursue court cases with regard to its disputed assets across the state, people aware of the issue, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corporation management has already written a letter to the department of personnel and appointment requesting it to provide information on the PCS officials (of the ADM rank) who retired in the last two years or after March 2020.

The corporation’s move comes after its board of directors passed a proposal in this regard at a meeting in January this year. As per the proposal, the corporation will hire an official for a period of one year on contract basis.

UPSRTC managing director RP Singh said that the retired official would be responsible for preparing details of the corporation’s disputed assets and their value, chalking out a strategy to dispose of the disputes in the interest of the corporation and determining the specific deliverables for the next one year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UPSRTC has huge assets in form of bus stations, depots and workshops all over the state, and it is fighting legal battles in the courts to get its encroached property vacated in many places.

Meanwhile, the UPSRTC has decided to launch a mega campaign from April 1 to April 30 to improve the physical and mechanical condition of buses and to improve passenger amenities at bus stations and depots. The MD, on Tuesday, issued directions in this regard to all the regional managers and other officials.