UP-TET application process tightened: Live photo, details of twins now mandatory to prevent fraud

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has introduced stricter measures to prevent fraud in the upcoming UP-TET 2026 examination. The Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. (HT photo)

Starting this year, either or both of twin siblings applying for the exam will be required to provide detailed personal information along with live photographs to eliminate any possibility of impersonation or photo editing, said officials citing March 20 notification detailing the new provisions.

“Candidates must indicate during the application whether they have a twin sibling. If they select “Yes”, they will need to provide their twin’s gender, name (as per Aadhaar), exam participation status, and identification number (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.). These details will be used strictly for verification and examination management purposes,” said UPESSC PRO Sanjay Kumar Singh while confirming the development.

Additionally, all applicants must upload a live photo at the time of application. This can be done either via a selfie taken using the device’s camera or by scanning a verification QR code through a smartphone. Once captured, the system will automatically update the verification status, ensuring that no one can appear in place of the candidate using edited or fake photos, he said.

The online application process for UP-TET 2026 began on Friday, with registration, application submission and fee payment open until April 26. Corrections in the application and final fee settlement can be made until May 1. The examination is scheduled to take place from July 2 to July 4.

Meanwhile, candidates have raised concerns over the increased fees for the primary and upper-primary level exams, set at ₹1,000 each. UP-TET 2026, which is a qualifying examination for the appointment of assistant teachers in Class 1 to 8 government-run schools, is expected to attract over 20 lakh applicants.

UP-TET 2026 is set to take place in the state after a gap of four years. In UP-TET-2021 held on January 23, 2022, a total of 21,65,181 registrations were recorded (12,91,628 for the primary level and 8,73,553 for the upper primary level).