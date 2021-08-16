Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP woman set afire by family of molestation accused, 1 detained
Sudha Singh, the woman lodged an FIR of molestation against her neighbour on Saturday.(HT Archive)
Sudha Singh, the woman lodged an FIR of molestation against her neighbour on Saturday.(HT Archive)
lucknow news

UP woman set afire by family of molestation accused, 1 detained

  • Angry over the registration of the case against their son, the accused’s parents allegedly poured kerosene over the woman and set her afire
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:16 AM IST

30-year-old woman has sustained 90% burn injuries after she was set on fire allegedly by the family members of a man she accused of molestation, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, police said on Sunday. One person has been detained in connection with the case, an official added.

According to the superintendent of police (Mahoba), Sudha Singh, the woman lodged an FIR of molestation against her neighbour on Saturday. “On Saturday, she (the victim) had registered a case against her neighbour for beating and molesting her. The accused was taken into custody.”

Angry over the registration of the case against their son, the accused’s parents allegedly poured kerosene over the woman and set her afire, Singh added. “I spoke to the woman, she has informed us that the accused’s parents poured kerosene over her and set her afire after finding her alone in a field, where she went to relieve herself on Sunday morning.”

Station House Officer of Kulpahad police station, Mahendra Pratap Singh, too, said that the woman has been taken to a medical college in the adjoining Jhansi district. An FIR has been filed in connection with the case and police have taken the accused’s mother into custody for questioning, while efforts are on to arrest his father, who is currently absconding, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.