Urdu Akademi sees growing interest among non-Muslims

At the renowned Urdu Akademi, non-Muslims are increasingly enrolling in Urdu courses, challenging the stereotype that the language is predominantly associated with the Muslim community. Professionals, government officials, youth, and women are among the growing number of participants eager to master various aspects of the Urdu language. The rising interest in these courses reflects the language’s appeal across religious and cultural boundaries (File photo)

Alok Srivastava, media coordinator at Urdu Akademi, said, “The diversity of students, from working professionals to retired government officials, is a striking feature of our courses. Urdu Drama, RJ (Radio Jockeying) in Urdu, and Kitabat (Urdu Language) courses are particularly popular among Hindu participants.”

The rising interest in these courses reflects the language’s appeal across religious and cultural boundaries. Many students see Urdu as a valuable asset for career growth, with improved pronunciation and diction being key benefits.

In the Urdu drama course, out of 40 students, only two are Muslim, with the rest coming from various communities. “We have students eager to explore the art of drama in Urdu,” said Shah Alam, a teacher at the Akademi. The Kitabat course, offering a year-long study of Urdu, also boasts a diverse enrollment, with 14 women among the 28 students. Many are retired government officials keen on enhancing their language skills.

Additional secretary of Urdu Akademi, Shoukat Ali, added, “We are continuously working to offer more relevant courses in the future, ensuring greater accessibility for all.”